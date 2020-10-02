190,000 Case Study: Vitamin D Deficiency Highly Correlated With Covid Vulnerability

What the study found was that there was a strong correlation between the level of vitamin D in a patient’s body and the positivity rate of the CCP Virus. The higher the level of vitamin D in a patient’s body, the lower the risk of infection from the virus……Patients who were considered deficient in vitamin D had an average of 12.5 percent positivity rate for CCP Virus, patients who had an adequate amount of vitamin D had an average of 8.1 percent in terms of positivity rate for the virus, and those who were vitamin D-sufficient had an average of 5.9 percent in terms of positivity rate for the virus.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/recent-study-indicates-vitamin-d-deficient-people-54-percent-more-susceptible-to-covid-19-infection_3519592.html?utm_source=CCPVirusNewsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2020-10-01