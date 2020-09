A new report via Pew Research Center explains a record amount of young folks have moved back home because the virus pandemic has crippled their finances. As of July, 52% of millennials were living at home, up from 47% in Feb. At least 2.6 million youngsters over the Feb. to July period returned home, pushing up the total to 26.2 million.

