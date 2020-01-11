$4.7 Trillion And Counting: The King Of Debt Has Swollen The Red Ink Like No President Before
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated this week that President Trump has now signed legislation that will add a total of $4.7 trillion to the national debt between 2017 and 2029. Tax cuts and spending increases account for similar portions of the projected increase, though if the individual tax cuts in the 2017 […]
