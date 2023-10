A massive 63% of those polled told Gallup they agree with the premise that the Republican and Democratic Parties do such a poor job of representing the American people that a third major party is necessary. 46% of Democrats and a whopping 76% of Independents believe a third party is needed.

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2023/10/the_impact_of_third_parties_on_the_2024_election.html