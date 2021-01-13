655 People Have $4 trillion in Wealth, But 200 Million Can’t Cover a $1000 Expense.”

The COVID pandemic has caused the gap between the ultra-wealthy and the rest of us to grow larger than it ever has been before. Thanks to the hyperinflationary policies of the Federal Reserve and our politicians in Washington, stock prices have soared to unprecedented heights in recent months. This pushed the wealth of the uber-rich to dizzying heights, but for the rest of the country 2020 was an unmitigated nightmare.

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/655-people-have-4-trillion-in-wealth-200-million-cant-cover-a-1000-expense/