70 Per Cent of London’s COVID Hospitalizations Diagnosed After Being Admitted For Other Ailments

…….as Telegraph journalist Allison Pearson reveals, much of the panic is being driven by cases being counted as COVID despite the patient being admitted for other reasons.

“Astonishing fact. 70% of London’s so-called “COVID hospitalizations”are diagnosed several days after admission for other ailments,” she tweeted.

 

 

 

 

