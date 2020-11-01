A Biden Presidency (Or Kamala Harris Regency) Means ‘The Return of the Blob’

Of the three original Harpies, two – Hillary and Susan Rice – seem set to snatch a brand new power job. The plot thickens for Samantha Power, former US ambassador to the UN and the author of The Education of an Idealist, where we learn that such “idealist” rips Damascus and Moscow to shreds while totally ignoring the Obama-Biden drone offensive, kill lists, “leading from behind” weaponizing of al-Qaeda in Syria re-baptized as “moderate rebels”, and the relentless Saudi destruction of Yemen.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/escobar-dem-presidency-means-return-blob