I was deeply saddened—and still in shock and grief—to learn of the death of Professor Stephen F. Cohen, not only because his was a voice of sanity and reason, a voice for peace in an increasingly fractured world, but also because personally I was always excited and delighted to read his books and see his appearances, on television with Tucker Carlson and on alternative news platforms, including The Grayzone, RT, and even an interview with Lew Rockwell.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/10/yvonne-lorenzo/a-man-of-conscience-a-tribute-to-professor-stephen-f-cohen/