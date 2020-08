In the infantile-socialist milieu that is New York politics, Andrew Cuomo is the adult in the room. The anti-business, neo-Marxist rhetoric of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is pretty typical of the views of the younger Democrats in NYC and increasingly in Albany too. These politicians see business as the enemy and view wealthy New Yorkers as a resource that can be taxed to fill the city’s fiscal gap.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/a-socialist-new-york-staggers-toward-default/