Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Apparently, even Sleepy Joe has now read the memo: We’re heading for a malefic state of affairs known as the Dark Winter, says the President-elect: “There is a need for bold action to fight this pandemic,” Biden said in Delaware. “We’re still facing a very dark winter.” So, the Virus Patrol is again making bold, pulling out the […]