Get Paid Up To $109.50 Per Annual Referral Promoting David Stockman’s Contra Corner & Help Your Audience Navigate These Unprecedented Times

Dear Affiliate,

The ballgame is changing—and fast! We want to help you make money while helping your audience navigate these crazy times.

Both Wall Street and Washington went off the deep end during the 2020-2021 pandemic period—spending, borrowing, printing, and speculating like never before in history.

But the nation’s financial bacchanalia is now over. The time of reckoning has commenced.

When you promote David Stockman’s Contra Corner , you will be promoting cutting-edge insights that help people regain their sanity. Five days per week, we provide facts, charts, history, analysis, assessments, and warnings about the madness at loose on both ends of the Acela Corridor, connecting Washington and New York.

We don’t buy the mainstream narrative about almost everything. We think the US economy is weak and debt-ridden, not awesome, and the Fed is destructive, not beneficent.

We also think the 2024 election could produce a crack-up landing with a potential hung jury in the Electoral College. Third party candidates led by Robert Kennedy Jr. threaten to throw a monkey-wrench into the abysmal choice between Trump and Biden and the normal red versus blue state electoral math.

In the event that no candidate gets 270 electoral votes, of course, the next president would be picked by the US House of Representatives for the first time in 200 years. Wyoming and California would have the same vote. The resulting level of uncertainty and crisis on both ends of the Acela Corridor could hit 10 on the political and financial Richer scale.

Earn $109.50 Commission On Each Annual Referral

We offer multiple tiers that fit every budget, and you get paid a 30% commission on all referrals you send us. People can join us monthly ($40/month), quarterly ($99/quarter), or annually ($365/year). This means each annual referral can net you a healthy $109.50!

Register For Your Affiliate Account Here

50 years of experience is ready to help guide your audience through this mess…

Inside the Contra Corner newsletter, we dissect the headlines and hot spots of the day from a fiercely independent vantage point based on 50 years of experience on both ends of the Acela Corridor: As a US Congressman, President Reagan’s budget director, Wall Street investment banker, original partner of the Blackstone Group, private equity investor and best-selling author.

1/30/1981 President Reagan and David Stockman meeting on the economy in the Oval Office

It was always ordained, therefore, that there would be a time of painful reckoning. And that time has now arrived.

Accordingly, it is more urgent than ever before to get informed, focused, and prepared.

That’s the mission of David Stockman’s Contra Corner.

Create Your Affiliate Account Today