After Blowing $43 Billion on Share-Buybacks in 6 Years, Boeing Scrambles to Borrow $10 Billion To Fund its 737 MAX Fiasco
The first thing to know about Boeing’s mad scramble to line up “$10 billion or more” in new funding via a loan from a consortium of banks, on top of the $9.5 billion credit-line it obtained in October last year – efforts to somehow get through its cash-flow nightmare caused by the 737 MAX fiasco […]
