As of April 30, 2021, 3,837 people have died, and 16,014 people have reported serious injuries and disabilities following COVID-19 injections.18 Among these deaths were two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old. There were also 235 reports or miscarriage or premature birth as of April 30, 2021.19

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/joseph-mercola/government-scrubs-stats-on-vaccine-related-deaths/