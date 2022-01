The AMA’s Code of Ethics is for physicians, not employers, but that’s precisely what makes Harmon’s indifference to the principle of informed consent so egregious. He is effectively calling on employers to override the physician-patient relationship entirely, thereby avoiding the duty physicians would have to honor it.

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/still-calling-employer-vaccine-mandates-american-medical-association-ignores-its-own-code