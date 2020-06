Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Scott talks to David Stockman about his latest article on the economic fallout from the coronavirus lockdowns. Stockman begins by pointing out a startling fact: though the stock market has now returned to all-time highs, the American job numbers are back down to where they were in the year 2000. This economic bloodbath, he insists, […]