America’s Fiscal Armageddon And How To Avoid It, Part 3

19.5%

,

Real GDP: +3.6%.

CPI: +2.3%.

Labor productivity: +3.3%.

Real Median Family Income: +1.3%.

Washington has descended so deep into chronic fiscal profligacy---nay, wanton recklessness---that there is only one route back to fiscal sanity. To wit, new political leaders free from the pall of UniParty madness must seriously target a balanced budget a few years down the road, determine the maximum tolerable, sustainable and equitable revenue burden on national income to get there, and then cut, squeeze, crimp and reform the budget until the spending foot fits the sustainable revenue shoe.We have suggested that the four years of balanced budgets in the last half century----1998, 1999, 2000, 2001---are as good a place to start as any. On a 50-year chart those four years certainly standout---both for the fiscal anomaly of four straight years of black ink, but also for the superior economic performance, as previously noted in Part 2.During that period the Federal revenues averaged aboutof GDPwhile the macroeconomic performance was the best in the last 50 years. That is, 1998-2001 saw the best combination of strong real GDP growth, low inflation, robust productivity gains and rising real family incomes of any period between 1973 and 2023.under the plan recommended to RFK, Washington would tax no more than what the US economy absorbed during the best years of the last half-century. Yet via tax base broadening and flattening the 19.5% revenue target would still generate an additionalof Federal revenue over the next 10-years, as will be detailed in Part 4.As it happened, the Federal tax take during these four years at 19.5% of GDP was on the high side of the fifty-year average displayed in the chart below. The latter averaged aboutof GDP, meaning that the only four years of fiscal balance during that period extracted a 13% higher share of national income than has been the case since 1970.That is to say, balancing the budget at 19.5% of GDP would not constitute some kind of relapse into rightwing antediluvian times. To the contrary, it would actually put more in Uncle Sam's coffers relative to national income than in every single year since 1970 outside of the 1998-2001 fiscal pivot. And that ought to be enough!