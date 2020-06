President Donald Trump has announced that American troops are to be withdrawn from…Germany. Yes, Germany. Why are American troops in Germany? Because we have to fight them over there so we don’t fight them here, you see, and there are few generators of terrorism and chaos in the world today quite like the Berlin club circuit.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/america-too-weak-to-rein-in-its-own-empire/