While it should hardly come as a surprise to anyone who can fog a mirror, The Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research – the official arbiter of whether America is in recession or not – has issued a statement confirming that February 2020 marks the end of the expansion that began in June 2009 and the beginning of a recession. .

https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/2020-06-08.png?itok=VkXkwkLU

The