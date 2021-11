Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Nonfarm unit labor costs for the September quarter came in at 4.8% above prior year—and that was among the largest gains in the last four decades. But never mind—it’s all transitory: The pumping of $4.9 trillion of new Federal Reserve credit into the U.S. economy since August 2019 had nothing to do with it at […]