Another Nobel Laureate Debunks The Fake Climate Crisis

According to Dr. Clauser, “The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous

corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.

Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience. In turn,

the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been

promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists,

government agencies, and environmentalists. In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis. There is,

however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s large

population and an associated energy crisis. The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in

my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

https://files.constantcontact.com/c9e43177001/c0b66d59-ae5d-492d-9cd9-20d578125ba0.pdf