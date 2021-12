Given that Austrians who don’t get vaccinated by February face fines of up to €7,200 ($8,000) for non-compliance, those who refuse to pay would also face a 12 month jail sentence.

The amendment also orders people who are jailed to pay for their own imprisonment

https://summit.news/2021/12/10/unvaxxed-in-austria-could-be-imprisoned-for-a-year/