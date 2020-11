Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

We’ve made clear our position on the 2020 U.S. presidential election. As a conservative who takes that word seriously, I can not and did not vote for Donald J. Trump for another term as Tweeter-in-Chief. Alas, a I didn’t vote for Joe Biden, either, because his brand of imperialism and graft abroad and statism and […]