The Federal Reserve’s destructive money-pumping has many victims. But chief among these is the Wall Street financial narrative itself. It emits not a whiff about the patent absurdity of the Fed’s monthly purchase of $120 billion of treasury and government-sponsored-entity debt under current circumstances; and treats with complete respect and seriousness the juvenile word game […]