Are Washington’s Iranian War Drums Real Or Prelude To Another Trumpian TACO

Written By Simplicius

This week again Trump is dragging his armada across the world to a new geopolitical hotspot. Having “cinched up” Venezuela with a massive ‘golden’ victory, Donigula is now again re-training his all-powerful military’s sights on Iran.

Various assets have been collecting in the region for weeks, from fighter jets and C17 transports to “the largest armada ever”:

What happened to Fordow…?

Weeks ago Trump had backed off from striking Iran because his closest advisors and intel analysts convinced him that such a strike would not have “weakened the regime” enough to overthrow the Ayatollah and other key leaders. This is mostly due to the fact that the “uprising” psyop was a stillborn failure which did not quite kick off as expected, despite massive Mossad and CIA interference and provocations.

Trump does not have an appetite for large-scale ‘slug fests’ because he knows:

The US does not have the endurance for it, neither militarily nor from the standpoint of public approval He loves clean, surgical operations that generate maximum PR-boosting headlines for the least amount of effort—in short: efficiency

One of the reasons for that is because Trump obviously acts unilaterally without appropriate approvals. But when the actions ostensibly “succeed” as they were claimed to have done in Venezuela, few complain. They are carried out swiftly before Congress can muster a response, and then the “glory” of the aftermath quickly sweeps away and silences any dissenters, painting them as unpatriotic sourpusses.

The longer a given conflict gets dragged out, the worse the optics get and the more time for serious political ramifications and legal pushback. And that’s not even counting if things should go wrong and America actually begins taking casualties or losses of some kind.

As such, Trump now plans to intimidate Iran into submission with another big show of force. The predatory US-Israel monolith is like a wolf slowly pacing back and forth before a wounded quarry, waiting for just the perfect moment of weakness to strike and finish off a debilitated opponent.

The propaganda crescent-wave that was engineered around Iran during the largely-artificial protests of the last few weeks has been a sight to behold. It’s hard to imagine who the precise audience was for such a gob-smackingly over-the-top pressure-front of absurd stories. The fakes are best enjoyed in conjunction with the related anti-Russian propaganda of the Ukrainian war, as they almost seem to have the same ‘numbers teams’ behind them.

For instance, we’re told absurdly high amounts of Russians are dying in Ukraine to the point of cartoonishness. Now MSM outlets are informing us that 30,000 Iranian civilians were ‘killed by the regime’ in a single day or two of ‘protests’:

The full egregiousness of the lies can only be fully appreciated in relation to the MSM’s phony Ukraine war numbers: each outrageous lie must now outdo the previous one in a kind of runaway hyper-scaling propaganda escalation spiral. In Ukraine, 30,000 Russians are dying per month, which we were told is an unheard of and catastrophic amount not seen since the era of great world wars. Knowing their slow-witted readers have now become inoculated and desensitized to such unrestrained hyperbole, these same rags now have to pump up the helium supply, feeding us the Iranian 30k-per-day tripe in a hilarious attempt to supercharge the manufactured outrage.

All while ignoring—it should be said—the only global conflict that actually came closest to matching such grotesque civilian casualties, which was Israel’s genocide of Gaza. But that’s simply academic.

But as with every Trump initiative lately, the veneer of the Iran build up is flimsy. Let’s not forget that Trump loudly proclaimed victory in Venezuela, quickly sweeping it under the table despite not having achieved anything at all—at least that we know of. Multiple outlets now report that Delcy Rodriguez, who Trump had boasted was now his total willful subject, is in fact already bucking her orders:

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez said Sunday she has had “enough” of Washington’s orders, as she works to unite the country after the US capture of its former leader Nicolás Maduro. Rodríguez has been walking a tight-rope since being backed by the US to lead the country in the interim; balancing keeping Maduro loyalists on board at home while trying to ensure the White House is happy.

It becomes clearer each day, Trump accomplished little there beyond the kidnapping of a leader for reasons of personal pettiness. We’ve already seen how US oil companies told Trump to his face that Venezuela was uninvestable without major restructuring of its regulations, which essentially means Delcy would have to play ball in selling off her country and re-privatizing its assets—something that’s looking increasingly unlikely:

Not long after, Trump’s Greenland demarche likewise flopped on the world stage.

So, naturally, he’s now forced to pivot from one failure to the next in quicksilver fashion in order to keep the hype train of manufactured ‘triumph’ going.

But his latest stunt is already facing roadblocks from key allies:

Washington’s closest Gulf allies – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – have publicly declared they will not permit their territory or airspace to be used for any US military action against Iran.

By the way, has anyone wondered what precisely the latest Iran buildup is even about—or rather, what fake pretense is being used as justification this time? Trump appears to give us a revealing answer. Just as the made-up cartel and phony drug trafficking was shoe-horned as justification in Venezuela, here Trump again appears to be pinning his Iran threats on the country’s nuclear buildups:

So this is all about nuclear weapons again? But wait a second: didn’t the US’s magnificent and unparalleled B2s bomb Iran’s nuclear program back to the stone age, a triumph hailed by Trump himself as unequivocal and permanent? What happened to that? Is he now implicitly revealing that the Fordow strike was infact as phony as we all assumed it to be?

Just as in Venezuela—where the laughable ‘Cartel of the Suns’ and other narcotics fig leaves were quickly and lazily dumped in exchange for open admissions of oil plunder “profits”, here again the “regime’s killings” of civilians is suddenly swapped for more hornswoggle about uranium enrichment. It’s clearer than ever the US conjures narratives of convenience that serve increasingly shorter windows of PR pumping. The Fordow strike was a needed and timely boost then, but now that its own ostensible result is inconvenient for the current moment, the infospace is entirely rearranged at whim to accept new realities, while old ones are swept away into the memory black hole.

Even Rubio struggled to explain his boss’s latest foreign policy convolutions:

By the way, as a poignant reminder of just how brazenly cynical the Uniparty’s entire information space has been, from its political leadership down to its corporate rag stenographers, here is a latest example:

Alan Macleod writes:

This is one of the most extraordinary and illuminating passages in all journalism. CNN frames Maduro as a paranoid liar for claiming the CIA is trying to overthrow him. Yet in the very next sentence, it casually notes that the CIA did, in fact, overthrow him. The level of cognitive dissonance and imperial brain rot you must have to write this, and then have it read by an editor and published, is truly breathtaking.

It is indeed breathtaking, but only for the fact that such depraved bottom-feeding dreck would not even be permissible to publish were it not so readily gulped down by the mindless readership of such originating journals. The more you know you’re capable of getting away with, the more you’ll dare—it’s the simple calculus of accountability.

Getting back to the original point: neither Trump nor Israel want a drawn-out slugfest, and some Iranian officials have indeed promised just that, claiming this time around they will not back off as they had ‘generously’ done last time.

Granted, this is likely bluster from both sides, but we do have empirical precedent from the “Twelve Day War” of last June that Israel was infact not ready for a drawn out fight and began to cry uncle, claiming early “victory” and satisfaction with its “achieved objectives”. You’ll recall that there was massive socio-political fallout in Israel following that clash, and Bibi and his clique likely aren’t chafing for a repeat. Both they and their American vassal want a surgical “quick-and-easy” flashpoint to oust Iran’s leadership and precipitate a “domino-like” collapse of the entire military-political order.

The problem is, this can only happen utilizing the same tactics as in Venezuela: insiders, pay-offs, internal subversion and sabotage, etc. But Iran has reportedly curtailed these threats to a large degree: by arresting hordes of Mossad assets, seizing hundreds of Starlinks—which served as vital comms distribution points—and even taking control of the entire Iranian internet en masse. We obviously can’t be totally certain, but on paper such actions could have crippled the core of the CIA-Mossad’s main operative mechanisms for achieving their objectives.

Without these internal disruptors, Trump’s threats of strikes are too grave a risk for him and the US at large. The more likely and realistic scenario, which Trump has now openly “hinted” at, is the attempt to create a “naval blockade” of Iran, which seems on par with the current general strategy of the imperial West against the combined Global South. Trump likely views this strategy as having been successful in Venezuela, given the regime change there was preceded by a total naval blockade which not only applied major economic pressure, but political pressure on dissenters and defectors who would have later turncoated against Maduro.

Similarly here, Trump may believe using the US Navy’s pressure to slowly strangulate Iran could apply the same stresses on the Iranian “regime”, causing gradual deterioration, fomenting further unrest, etc., at which point the “surgical strike” element can be made to order as final pinacle to finish the job. The problem is, Iran holds many cards in the Persian Gulf and can ruin Donigula’s early celebrations. That’s not to mention that should the US and its imperial vassals continue its trend of escalating piracy against vessels of the Global South countries, it could eventually force countries like Russia, Iran, China, etc., to begin forming closer naval alliances for protecting their assets that would truly elevate tensions between the blocs to unseen levels.

Even the CFR now urges Trump to back down, arguing that he would not win a military exchange with Iran like he envisions:

During the 12-day war in June 2025, Iran did not resort to these escalatory measures. But if its regime stability comes under unprecedented existential threat from ground-up pressure domestically and bombing from the skies, the Islamic Republic is likely to use all its cards before they lose them. While Iran will take the biggest hit from such a regional conflict, Trump is unlikely to come out a winner with the type of “decisive” blow he seeks.

—

On a last related note, Hegseth announces the US military will now integrate Grok AI into its control networks—surefire ‘advancement’ or another questionably loony initiative from the Idiocracy administration?