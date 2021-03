An indignant CNN articled listed the “arms” the “insurrectionists” used: “a baseball bat, a fire extinguisher, a wooden club, a spear, crutches, a flagpole, bear spray, mace, chemical irritants, stolen police shields, a wooden beam, a hockey stick, a stun gun, and knives.” Not even comic-opera coup-plotters in Upper Volta or Rio Muni would try to overthrow a government with bear spray and pocket knives.

https://www.unz.com/article/the-white-supremacist-armed-insurrection-lives-on/