In South Korea, Japan and Singapore, officials have chosen to move those infected by the Omicron variant into hospitals or other government-run facilities under medical supervision, even if the individuals are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms. Until recently, patients have been allowed to quarantine at home.

