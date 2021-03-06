At Last, Texas Is Open….Now Gov. Abbott Should Go

It couldn’t last. I knew it at the time. Texans would revolt, in their way: through polite but persistent pressure on the elites who betrayed them. That’s why the governor gave in. He wasn’t listening to the science for once. He never cared about the science. He cared about his career. So there is a sense in which opening, though it was the right thing to do, was also a similar act of fear. It was reactive, an attempt to save his legacy and career. But if I know the people of this state, they will not fall for it. They know what he did and they know why. He will not be forgiven.

https://www.aier.org/article/the-emancipation-of-texas/