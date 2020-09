Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

When all else fails, Fake Republicans like Richard Nixon back in the day and Donald Trump today turn to law-and-order demagoguery to incite the electorate in their direction. In so doing, they conveniently abandon the real job of the conservative party in American democracy, which is to fight against the government party on behalf of […]