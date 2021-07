The local school board in the next town over from here just voted last night to retain the name of the high school’s football team: the Indians. I take that small local act of chutzpah as a good omen telling us the tide has turned. We want our country back. We want the rule of law back. We want reality back. We want good faith back. As MLK might have said: from every hill and mole-hill, let freedom ring!

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/07/james-howard-kunstler/is-reality-baseless-too/