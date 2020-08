No dancing at bars. No darts. No karaoke. So orders Gov. Andrew Cuomo, adding to his “order food, not just alcohol” mandate in what sure looks like an all-out war on fun.

Heck, the Great Drinktator has also banned comedy shows. You can’t have people guffawing into their face masks despite practicing social distancing.

https://nypost.com/2020/08/23/andrew-cuomo-doubles-down-in-his-war-on-fun/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons