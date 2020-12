Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Well, here’s a picture worth a thousand words… Featured front and center is Mr. Crony Capitalist and famous “Never Trumper” Mitt Romney, explaining how another $908 billion of Everything Bailouts – on top of the $3.5 trillion that’s gone before – is just the thing to do. Mittens speaks for a “bipartisan” group of Senators, including […]