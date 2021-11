Even as RBA Governor Lowe tried to sound dovish on the rates outlook he gained only limited traction and that highlights just how tough it will be for central banks to wrest back control of the narrative. The bond vigilantes are back, rising from their long sleep, and this time they are targeting complacent central banks instead of profligate politicians.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/frankenstein-bonds-turning-central-bank-creators