“Beyond Vietnam”: Martin Luther King’s Great Antiwar Oration At New York Riverside Church, April 1967
……So they go, primarily women and children and the aged. They watch as we poison their water, as we kill a million acres of their crops. They must weep as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees. They wander into the hospitals with at least twenty casualties from American firepower […]
