Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes admitted Monday that Joe Biden is already speaking with foreign leaders as if he is the next President, a move that some believe to be a breach of the Logan Act, the same law that President Trump’s former national security adviser Gen. Mike Flynn was prosecuted under.

https://summit.news/2020/11/10/obama-security-adviser-admits-biden-is-already-talking-with-foreign-leaders-a-breach-of-the-logan-act/