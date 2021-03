Last Thursday President Biden continued what has sadly become a Washington tradition: bombing Syria. The President ordered a military strike near the Iraqi-Syrian border that killed at least 22 people. The Administration claims it struck an “Iranian-backed” militia in retaliation for recent rocket attacks on US installations in Iraq.

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2021/march/01/biden-s-syria-attack-an-actual-impeachable-offense/?mc_cid=7366c30b97&mc_eid=41ec388890