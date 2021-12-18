Boris Johnson: Idiot Politician Of The Year

LAST Sunday our madcap leader, Boris, came on TV in the evening to spread fear and frantic calls for everyone to ‘get their Booster shot’. Omicron, he said, had overtaken the country and this fatal virus will come for all of us unless we obey his commands and knuckle down to the ‘science’ – be worthy citizens for the good of all and keep our failing NHS safe from final collapse. Yeah, yeah, we’ve heard it all before – two years – and no let-up. For God’s sake I’ve had enough of it already. I’m sick to the back teeth of these idiots telling me how to live.

