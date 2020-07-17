Bravo, Governor Kemp! Liberty Finds A Friend

A glint of light. ABC News, July 16, reports: “Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He voided orders on Wednesday that at least 15 local governments across the state had adopted…” And then, because Atlanta is resisting his order— ATLANTA (AP) -July 16, “Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta’s mayor and city council to block the city from enforcing its mandate to wear a mask in public and other rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The governor favors masks and recommends them; he just refuses to make them mandatory. You might recall the governor, several months ago, started to reopen the state’s economy, but Trump (aka Fauci) warned him it was “too early.” The strategy to defeat the governor, and any other politician who dares to buck the artificial COVID consensus? Report bigger case numbers. It’s easy. Do more useless tests that register false positives. Do more eyeball diagnoses. Arbitrarily write “COVID” on more patient files. Summarily assume any flulike illness or lung infection is COVID. Make it seem as if any version of freedom is dangerous. “In the wake of lifting restrictions…case numbers climbed…” That tactic. Second wave. Tenth wave. The sky is falling. Germophobes everywhere, unite, you have nothing to lose but your courage. Dictionary[dot]com: “A germophobe…is a person who is afraid of germs or preoccupied with cleanliness. Specifically, it can refer to a person who has an obsessive compulsion toward cleanliness to the point that their life is impacted by an urge to constantly clean their hands and living spaces.” The press and public health officials are determined to create more germophobes. The phobes become soldiers in armies of politically correct “influencers.” LOOK AT ALL THESE PEOPLE WEARING MASKS. THE VIRUS MUST BE DANGEROUS. AND IF I DON’T WEAR A MASK, I’LL BE EXCOMMUNICATED. Of course, now, it’s worse than that. People living in places where masks are mandated can face stiff fines for exposing their faces. Governor Kemp deserves credit for breaking ranks. Apparently he’s stitched together business owners in his state who want to stay afloat and think masks are counter-productive. What a radical idea—business people who want to do business. Now, if Kemp will lift orders limiting the number of people who can gather in one place, he might really get somewhere. There is just one spot in Georgia where he should maintain that limit—CDC headquarters in Atlanta. Some very dangerous medical criminals inhabit the premises. When I call them the medical CIA, I’m not making an off-hand remark. Right now, they’re inventing the fake consensus about “COVID” that is driving the nation into economic ruin. I suggest no more than 10 people should be permitted in the headquarters: The White House Coronavirus Task Force. Quarantined. Cut off from all communication. SOURCES: abc7ny[dot]com/georgia- governor-masks-office-of- brian-kemp-mask-gov/6320327/ djournal[dot]com/news/nation- world/georgia-gov-sues-to-end- cities-defiance-on-mask-rules/ article_ab22a1e8-6e82-5ece- 9c7c-762f18f77f34.html blog[dot]nomorefakenews[dot] com/2017/12/20/the-medical- cia-how-environmental- destruction-magically-becomes- a-medical-disease/