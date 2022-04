That agenda is always to justify more war to deal with the villain du jour. Today its Putin. In the past its been Saddam Hussein, Slobodan Milosevic or Bashar al-Assad. The playbook is always the same. Shocking images and film of honest-to-god atrocities against civilians and an endless back and forth of accusations and suppression of real information about the event.

https://tomluongo.me/2022/04/05/bucha-budapest-multiplying-problems-war-criminals/