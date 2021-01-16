Buried In The Omnibus Covid Relief Bill—-Massive Bonanza For Weapons Contractors

The dysfunctional budgeting process was on full display during the last week of 2020 when lawmakers crammed through a $740 billion defense funding deal as part of a massive $2.3 trillion spending bonanza. This included $696 billion for the Pentagon, and the rest for non-DoD spending like the nation’s nuclear weapons program under the Department of Energy. Members of Congress didn’t have all that much time to speed read through the bill’s more than 5,500 pages, allowing special interests to insert massive giveaways to the military-industrial complex. One government watchdog called the overstuffed stimulus package “a sweetheart deal for defense contractors.”

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/01/14/that-2-6-trillion-stimulus-was-one-heck-of-a-holiday-bonus-to-defense-contractors/