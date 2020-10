California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, who is Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, is once again moving the goalposts in order to keep his state shut down, imposing irrelevant criteria to delay recovery. He has become an economic troll.

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/10/gavin_newsom_beclowns_himself_finding_nonsensical_excuses_to_keep_california_locked_down.html