The dirty little secret about green energy subsidies is that they are welfare for the wealthy. And like any entitlement, they are hard to reform once people get hooked. Witness the revolt by the rich against a California proposal to scale back subsidies for rooftop-solar panels.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/californias-green-welfare-state-solar-panels-public-utilities-commission-11642806486?mod=hp_opin_pos_1