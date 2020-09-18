CDC’s Swine Flu Caper: 22 Million Cases Which Vanished From The Record

Here, from a November 12, 2009, WebMD article is the CDC’s response: “Shockingly, 14 million to 34 million U.S. residents — the CDC’s best guess is 22 million — came down with H1N1 swine flu by Oct. 17 [2009].” (“22 million cases of Swine Flu in US,” by Daniel J. DeNoon). [5]

Are your eyeballs popping? They should be. In the summer of 2009, the CDC secretly stops counting Swine Flu cases in America, because the overwhelming percentage of lab samples from the most likely Swine Flu patients shows no sign of Swine Flu or any other kind of flu.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/09/jon-rappoport/to-trump-aides-you-have-no-idea-how-deep-the-cdc-scandals-go/