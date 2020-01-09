Central Bankers “Have Infantilized The Business & Financial Investment Process”
Of course, we all know a lot of the feel-good pricing of assets has to do with the knowledge that central banks are just incapable of weaning themselves off the loose, looser, loosest for long, longer, longest liquidity policies. And if they can’t bear to part with this addiction, the global economy and corporate decision-makers won’t […]
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.