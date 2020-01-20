Cheap Debt And The Glut Of Profitless Gas
Evidence of corporate distress is mounting. Chesapeake Energy Corp., once in the vanguard of U.S. frackers, is unprofitable and struggling with more than $9 billion of debt. It warned in November it may go bust. EQT Corp., the largest domestic gas producer, said last week it will take an impairment of up to $1.8 billion […]
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.