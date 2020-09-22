Chicago’s Grand Palmer House Hotel Succumbs To Lockdown Nation & Covid Hysteria

The Palmer House Hilton has been one of Chicago’s grandest hotels for more than a century. Charles Dickens and Oscar Wilde were guests. Frank Sinatra serenaded diners at its supper club. Over the past 15 years, the owner spent $173 million to overhaul the hotel, modernizing most of the 1,641 rooms.

But today, the property faces a bank foreclosure and has become one of the most potent symbols of the troubled hospitality industry during Covid-19.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/grand-chicago-hotel-in-foreclosure-making-it-one-of-covid-19s-biggest-victims-11600767000