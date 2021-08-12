China Evergrande Battered By $200 Billion Of Debt—Poster Boy For The Red Ponzi

Still, the company needs to sell even more assets to plug its financial hole. Evergrande had around $104 billion of interest-bearing debt as of March, but that isn’t even the most urgent problem. It doesn’t have any bonds due until March next year. The bigger worry comes from its unpaid suppliers and contractors—many have sued to get their money back and some have managed to get some of Evergrande’s assets frozen.

