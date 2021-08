What better place for the Fed to have their annual company picnic than at the apex of the country’s wealth inequality gap?

That’s exactly what they’ll be doing when they meet at Jackson Hole next week. It is located in Teton County, which has the “nation’s highest per-capita income from assets”, according to Bloomberg.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/feds-jackson-hole-meeting-takes-place-countrys-wealthiest-county