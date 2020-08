It’s apparent that, with this latest denial of objective reality, CNN has finally completed its transformation into Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf, whom many Americans remember almost fondly as Baghdad Bob, the Hussein regime propagandist who insisted that Saddam was winning even as U.S. troops entered Baghdad.

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/08/cnn_has_turned_itself_into_americas_baghdad_bob.html