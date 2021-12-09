Hard data on childhood polio versus covid-19 disease severity, and direct juxtaposition of the polio and covid-19 vaccine trials, reveals a very different reality than portrayed by these medical savants. Indeed, their recklessly inaccurate comparisons expose the fulminations of Drs. Fauci and Jha as unhinged, Lysenkoist tomato hurling at those leery of mass, indiscriminate childhood covid-19 vaccination campaigns, both their dissenting medical peers, and the lay public.

https://www.andrewbostom.org/2021/12/comparing-pediatric-polio-vaccination-to-pediatric-covid-19-vaccination-is-lysenkoist-absurdity/