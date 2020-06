The bottom line is: they’ll do what they can get away with. They’ll make up reasons for doing it. They’ll tap into every latent little fascist in your community and put them to work tracing and snitching and testing and shooting up as many people as possible. Including you.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/06/jon-rappoport/contact-tracing-in-the-circus-of-robots/